Panchkula residents strained by low water supply amid rising heat

The residents of various sectors in Panchkula have raised the issue of low supply of potable water for the past one month.

Panchkula Citizen Welfare Association (CWA) president SK Nayar highlighted the recurring problem of low water pressure in sectors 10, 11, 12, 12-A, 14 and 15.

“Every year, residents of their sectors, even the ones on the ground floor, face the problem of low water pressure,” Nayar said, adding that the issue continues till August. He also pointed out that affluent areas of the city generally remain unaffected by these shortages.

A Sector 15 resident, Kamal Gupta, corroborated Nayar’s statement, saying, “I live on the ground floor and the water pressure is so low that it doesn’t even reach the first floor of my house. This problem has been ongoing for the past month, and many other residents in this sector are facing similar issues.”

Similarly, Sector 12 RWA president Colonel (retired) SK Datta informed that many residents in his sector are also facing the similar issue. He further added that the matter has been raised many times with the concerned authority, but the problem still persists. The problem is due to the frequent burning of tube well motors and delays in repairs and their reinstallation, he added.

Superintendent engineer of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Pawan K Verma said that they usually receive individual complaints and he was not aware that residents, especially on ground floors, have been facing low potable water supply for a month. “We are addressing this issue and the department is going to lay down a few tubewells soon,” he said.