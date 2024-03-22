Panchkula: Retd govt official Panchkula of 22 lakh

A city based retired government official lost ₹22 lakh to online fraud. A Panchkula- based retired government official became a victim of online fraud. (HT)

A retired official from Haryana Dairy, Rajender Kumar Gupta, of Sector 17 Panchkula, said that on February 16, a person, claiming to be his relative, called him over phone and said that he had sent him ₹4.50 lakh, and asked him to transfer ₹3 lakh to an account of one Akash and keep the rest. The caller also sent him a message showing a transaction of ₹4.50 lakh.

The caller later asked him to transfer ₹7 lakh in another account for treatment of his friends’ relative in Delhi. Gupta ended up paying ₹22 lakh before realising that he had been cheated.

Police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station of Sector 12, Panchkula.