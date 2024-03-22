 Panchkula: Retd govt official Panchkula of ₹22 lakh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Retd govt official Panchkula of 22 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 22, 2024 09:24 AM IST

Police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station of Sector 12, Panchkula

A city based retired government official lost 22 lakh to online fraud.

A Panchkula- based retired government official became a victim of online fraud. (HT)
A Panchkula- based retired government official became a victim of online fraud. (HT)

A retired official from Haryana Dairy, Rajender Kumar Gupta, of Sector 17 Panchkula, said that on February 16, a person, claiming to be his relative, called him over phone and said that he had sent him 4.50 lakh, and asked him to transfer 3 lakh to an account of one Akash and keep the rest. The caller also sent him a message showing a transaction of 4.50 lakh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The caller later asked him to transfer 7 lakh in another account for treatment of his friends’ relative in Delhi. Gupta ended up paying 22 lakh before realising that he had been cheated.

Police registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber crime police station of Sector 12, Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Retd govt official Panchkula of 22 lakh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On