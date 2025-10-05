Panchkula: Robbers stab 2 in 48 hours, both victims critical

Two brutal stabbing incidents were reported in Panchkula in a span of 48 hours, leaving two men critically injured. The motive in both cases was robbery, police said. A labourer, Asaram, who lives under the Zirakpur flyover, was attacked for just ₹1,500 near the meat market in Industrial Area, Phase 1. (Shutterstock)

On Friday night, a waiter identified as Brijesh Rawat was attacked and stabbed by three assailants in Sector 5 around 11.30 pm. The youths, travelling on a motorcycle, demanded his mobile and money. When Brijesh resisted, he was viciously stabbed in the chest, stomach, and thigh. The assailants fled with his phone and purse. Brijesh was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. Sector 5 police have registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the accused.

A similar, savage incident occurred on Thursday late night near Sector 20. A labourer, Asaram, who lives under the Zirakpur flyover, was attacked for just ₹1,500 near the meat market in Industrial Area, Phase 1. Three masked youths on a motorcycle approached him. When he resisted, they stabbed him violently multiple times in the abdomen, causing his internal organs to protrude. Asaram was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, in critical condition.