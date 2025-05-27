Stopped from drinking in the open, youths clash with police in Panchkula

A group of youths was arrested for clashing with police outside the Morni check post late Saturday night after being confronted for drinking in public earlier in the day. The situation escalated when the group allegedly resisted police action and created a ruckus at the checkpoint. The accused named in the FIR have been identified as local residents of the Morni area, including Raju Kumar, Neeraj Dhiman, Braj Mohan, Deepak Kumar, Vikas Sharma, Himanshu, Kaalu, and several others. (HT Photo)

According to the complaint lodged by sub-inspector (SI) Harender Kumar, in-charge of Morni police post, the incident occurred around 11 pm when a patrolling team returned to the police post after routine evening checks across Tikker Taal, Katli and Palasra areas.

SI Kumar added that earlier, around 7.30 pm, the police team had spotted three motorcycles parked roadside near Tikkar Taal Road. Upon inspecting the area, the team saw 3-4 boys allegedly consuming liquor in the open. When questioned, the boys claimed to be locals and left the spot after a brief argument.

However, later that night, the same youths, joined by others, gathered outside the Morni police post and began shouting aggressively. “As soon as we reached the police post, the boys started shouting and questioning our authority for stopping them from drinking earlier in the day,” SI Kumar added in his complaint.

As the officers disembarked from their vehicle, the group blocked the police ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) and engaged in loud altercations. The youths then allegedly manhandled the uniformed personnel, including ERV in-charge Manpal, the driver, and constable Atul. Some of them even entered the police post, where they continued to display their aggressive behaviour.

The accused have been charged under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191(2) (rioting) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).