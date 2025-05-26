Half-burnt bodies of woman, two children found in Ranjangaon, murder probe on

A murder probe is underway after the half-burnt bodies of a woman and two children were discovered on Sunday in a field behind a private company in Ranjangaon-Khandale along the Pune-Ahilyanagar Road. Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “We have recovered the half-burnt bodies of a woman and two children from the Ranjangaon area.” (HT)

The victims, a woman aged between 25 and 30 years, and two children aged around four and one-and-a-half years, were found partially charred, likely due to overnight rain that extinguished the fire before it could fully destroy the bodies.

The Ranjangaon police have registered a case with murder-related sections invoked.

According to police, workers from a nearby company spotted the bodies and alerted the Ranjangaon police station.

Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “We have recovered the half-burnt bodies of a woman and two children from the Ranjangaon area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and efforts to identify the deceased are ongoing.”

According to the police, the woman has a tattoo of a heart-shaped symbol on her right wrist, with the words “Mom Dad” inked in English. On her back, within another heart-shaped design, the letters “R” and “S” are tattooed, followed by the names “Rajratan” and “Jai Bhim.” A floral design is also tattooed on her left arm.

The woman’s body had head injuries, and both children had injuries on various parts of their bodies. It is suspected that they were murdered, and their bodies were then set on fire in an attempt to destroy the evidence, said police.

A reward has been announced for anyone who provides information related to the incident.

A case has been registered at Ranjangaon Police Station under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against an unidentified person.