Panchkula: Tea vendor loses 2lakh to conmen

A woman suffered the loss of ₹2 lakhs, after conmen handed her over a brass chain, claiming it to be gold.

When she got it checked, she came to know that it was of brass. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In her complaint, Paano of Mohali told the police that she runs a tea stall at tubewell number 7, Sector 26, Panchkula.

She said that on September 23 at about 11 am two men, claiming to be labourers, came to her stall to have tea, and told her they wanted to sell a gold chain which they found from the constriction side.

They went after taking her number when she told them she did not have the money. On September 26, those men along with a woman visited her stall and showed her the chain. Lured, she handed them ₹2 lakh cash in exchange for the chain. When she got it checked, she came to know that it was of brass.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Acting on her complaint a case under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420(cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120b of Indian Penal Code was registered in Chandimandir police station.

.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON