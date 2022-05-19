Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools
chandigarh news

Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools

Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students
Panchkula police barricading the Panchkula-Chandigarh border near Housing Board chowk, Panchkula, amid teachers demand hassle-free admission process. (Sant Arora/HT)
Panchkula police barricading the Panchkula-Chandigarh border near Housing Board chowk, Panchkula, amid teachers demand hassle-free admission process. (Sant Arora/HT)
Updated on May 19, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students.

The teachers, who were marching towards the Haryana chief minister’s official residence, were first stopped by the Panchkula police at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Protesters, however, broke past the barricading .

They were again stopped by the Chandigarh police, who then allowed for a small delegation to meet with a representative of the chief minister.

The union gave a written presentation to the officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief minister, who assured members that their issues will be heard.

Speaking about their issues, Rupesh Kaushik, a union member, said, “The government schools in Haryana have not received any book from the last three years. Our first demand is that children be provided the books to study. The government has made parivaar pehchaan patar (PPP) mandatory for admissions, because of which many migratory children are facing problems in getting admissions as their details in Aadhaar cards and PPP often do not match,”

He added that the state allowed admissions in government schools from May 22, whereas, in private schools, admissions started from May 1. Why did the government give priority to private schools?” he asked.

Notably, teachers continued the protest while the aforementioned delegation was in the meeting, leading to a blockade at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border that lasted around four to five hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chitkara University was named an ‘Institution of Happiness’. (HT Photo)

    Chitkara University recognised as ‘Institution of Happiness’

    Chitkara University was recognised as an 'Institution of Happiness' at the Academic Excellence Conclave organised by QS I. GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in Delhi. As many as 16 similar centres have also been set up at government health centres in Phases 1, 7 and 11, Mundi Kharar, Antala, Basauli, Preet Colony (Zirakpur), Baltana, Gharuan, Mazat, Mullanpur Garibdas, Chandon, Nayangaon, Boothgarh, Palheri and Khizrabad.

  • The AC mechanic in the custody of operations cell of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic

    The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic. The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias a resident of Palsora village, 27, Sameer. Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.

  • The woman was taken to a private hospital in Ambala, where she was declared dead. (HT Photo)

    52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala

    A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala's Saha town on Wednesday morning The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of son of the victim, Jagtar Singh, Memo Devi. Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan's house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.

  • The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record

    A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection. The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of 4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra. It did not comply despite several requests.

  • Senior assistant Shamsher Singh demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 to issue the transfer letter by Chandigarh Housing Board, following which he lodged a complaint with CBI. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting 10,000 bribe

    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for accepting 10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue hSukhjeet Singha property transfer certificate. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out