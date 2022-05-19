Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools
Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students.
The teachers, who were marching towards the Haryana chief minister’s official residence, were first stopped by the Panchkula police at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Protesters, however, broke past the barricading .
They were again stopped by the Chandigarh police, who then allowed for a small delegation to meet with a representative of the chief minister.
The union gave a written presentation to the officer on special duty (OSD) to the chief minister, who assured members that their issues will be heard.
Speaking about their issues, Rupesh Kaushik, a union member, said, “The government schools in Haryana have not received any book from the last three years. Our first demand is that children be provided the books to study. The government has made parivaar pehchaan patar (PPP) mandatory for admissions, because of which many migratory children are facing problems in getting admissions as their details in Aadhaar cards and PPP often do not match,”
He added that the state allowed admissions in government schools from May 22, whereas, in private schools, admissions started from May 1. Why did the government give priority to private schools?” he asked.
Notably, teachers continued the protest while the aforementioned delegation was in the meeting, leading to a blockade at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border that lasted around four to five hours.
Chitkara University recognised as ‘Institution of Happiness’
Chitkara University was recognised as an 'Institution of Happiness' at the Academic Excellence Conclave organised by QS I. GAUGE, the Indian subsidiary of UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in Delhi. As many as 16 similar centres have also been set up at government health centres in Phases 1, 7 and 11, Mundi Kharar, Antala, Basauli, Preet Colony (Zirakpur), Baltana, Gharuan, Mazat, Mullanpur Garibdas, Chandon, Nayangaon, Boothgarh, Palheri and Khizrabad.
Chandigarh snatching case cracked with arrest of AC mechanic
The operations cell of Chandigarh Police has cracked the May 15 purse snatching in Sector 41 with the arrest of an AC mechanic. The accused has been identified as Wasim Ahmed, alias a resident of Palsora village, 27, Sameer. Police said on May 15, the victim, Neelam Sinha, a resident of Sector 46, was in the Sector-41 market, when a motorcyclist snatched her purse, which contained her mobile phone, and sped away.
52-year-old woman hammered to death by neighbour in Ambala
A 52-year-old woman was hammered to death by her neighbour after she hounded him to get his rickety shed fixed in Ambala's Saha town on Wednesday morning The accused, Krishan, 28, has been booked for murder on the complaint of son of the victim, Jagtar Singh, Memo Devi. Jagtar told the police that they lived next to Krishan's house, which usually remained locked, as he lived with his parents at a government school nearby.
Chandigarh: Security firm director gets one-year jail for not providing PF record
A local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment to the director of a Dadumajra-based security firm for failing to provide PF documents to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for inspection. The court of chief judicial magistrate Aman Inder Singh also slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on the convict, Umesh Sharma, director of Punj Security and Housekeeping Services Private Limited, Dadumajra. It did not comply despite several requests.
Chandigarh Housing Board official arrested for accepting ₹10,000 bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a senior assistant at the Chandigarh Housing Board office for accepting ₹10,000 as bribe from a Manimajra resident to issue hSukhjeet Singha property transfer certificate. The accused, Shamsher Singh, was arrested on the complaint of Sukhjeet Singh. In his complaint, Sukhjeet stated that his father and wife owned a house in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra.
