Panchkula: Teenager killed, two critically hurt after car hits trio in Morni

An 18-year-old youth was killed while his elder brother sustained critical injuries after an unidentified car allegedly hit them from behind in the Morni area of Panchkula on Monday afternoon. Their 16-year-old friend also suffered injuries in the accident. Passersby rushed the injured to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where doctors declared the victim brought dead. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Suraj (18), a resident of Baltana in SAS Nagar. His 21-year-old brother, Chander Pal, who suffered serious head injuries, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, while their friend Aman (16) was admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

According to ASI Chiranji Lal of the Amravati police post, Suraj, Chander Pal, Aman, along with Suraj’s uncle, had gone to Morni for a picnic on two motorcycles. Chander Pal was riding one motorcycle with Suraj as the pillion rider, while Aman was travelling with Suraj’s uncle on the other.

Police said the accident occurred around 1 pm when Suraj’s uncle stopped his motorcycle by the roadside to relieve himself. Suraj, Chander Pal and Aman were waiting nearby when a speeding Alto car allegedly rammed into them from behind.

The impact threw Suraj and Chander Pal onto the concrete road, causing severe head injuries, while Aman fell onto the roadside dirt and sustained minor injuries.

Passersby rushed the injured to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where doctors declared Suraj brought dead. Chander Pal was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh while Aman is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

Police said the Alto driver briefly stopped after the accident but fled as people began gathering. Officials from the Amravati police station said the FIR would be registered shortly and they were trying to trace the car and its driver.