Panchkula to have its logo, says MLA Gian Chand Gupta

On the lines of Chandigarh, Panchkula, too, will soon have a logo of its own to give the city a distinct identity.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta at the launch of Panchkula Vision Society at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1. (Sant Arora//HT)

“Like Chandigarh, Panchkula should also have a logo that could give a distinct identity to the city. Assistance from architects, students and other creative people should be taken to design a unique logo,” said Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who on Wednesday formally launched the newly formed Panchkula Vision Society at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Gupta said the Panchkula advisory committee was constituted around three years ago for reviving the beautification as well as development works in the town. “Now, taking a step ahead, on the suggestion of the sub-committee of the advisory committee, consisting of senior-most officers and citizens, a Panchkula Vision Society has been formed to chalk out different strategies to give Panchkula a distinct identity in the country,” added Gupta.

Meanwhile, motivational speaker Vivek Atray, who is on the society’s governing body, said, “The society will work with the sole objective of developing Panchkula as a smart and vibrant city that meets the aspirations of good quality of life of all sections of its residents, and help it unleash its potential as a major hub of North India.”

While sharing details of preliminary recommendations of the society, Atray said the society had identified five key thrust areas to make Panchkula a delightful and prosperous city. He said the society will work to develop youth and elderly hub, music and culture hub, garden tourism hub, sports and wellness hub, and innovation and start-up hub.

While Gupta, who is also the Panchkula MLA, is the chief patron of the society, deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni is the ex-officio president. Lieutenant General KJ Singh (retd) is also a part of its governing body, along with Atray.

