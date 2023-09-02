F&CC nod to install overhead reflective boards in Panchkula

On the lines of Chandigarh, Panchkula will install overhead retro reflective gantry boards for the convenience of commuters.

These boards will be installed at every intersection, roundabout and dividing road. The project would cost ₹ 2.21 crore in the area falling under the MC limits. (HT file)

A decision in this regard was taken during the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

“As of now, there is no overhead retro reflective gantry in the city, due to which people face inconvenience in knowing the directions,” said Goyal.

He said these boards will be installed at every intersection, roundabout and dividing road. The project would cost ₹2.21 crore in the area falling under the MC limits.

Projects worth ₹30 crore approved

At least 17 tenders worth ₹30 crore were approved in the F&CC meeting. “The main focus is on providing facilities to people by repairing parks, community centres and roads,” said the mayor.

He said the work of installing LED lights was approved in the last F&CC meeting and its tender has been sent to the local government department for approval under the Divya Nagar Scheme. Under this scheme, 19,000 LED lights will be installed in the city.

In the meeting, the mayor gave instructions to present an agenda in the next meeting to float the tender for the community centre of Sector 11.

MC to spend ₹17 crore on community centres

The F&CC approved a budget of ₹17 crore for construction of community centres in villages falling under the Panchkula MC.

As per the decision, a community centre will be built in Sector 19 at a cost of ₹5.29 crore, while the cost of building community centres in six villages will be ₹11 crore.

A new hall of a dharamshala ₹50.66 lakh will be built in Moginand village. Approval was given for the construction of new community centres in Chandikotla village, Billa village, Toka village, Khangesara village and Sukhdarshanpur village. The construction of each community centre will cost ₹1.68 crore. A budget of ₹99.35 lakh was approved for the construction of a community centre in Naggal village.

Goyal said with construction of community centres, people of villages will be able to organise wedding and other functions there at affordable rates.

At the F&CC meeting, approval was given for re-carpeting of roads in Phase 1 and Phase 2 Industrial Area at a cost of ₹60.98 lakh. Beautification projects and storm waterline laying will be done at a cost of ₹59.05 lakh in Industrial Area of Phase 1 and 2 in ward number 8 and 9. Approval was given for re-carpeting of parking of markets of Sector 8, 9 and 10, in ward number 4, at a cost of ₹1.71 crore. A budget of ₹79.65 lakh was approved for hiring 20 new tractor-trailers for lifting horticulture waste.

