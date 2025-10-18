Panchkula: Trial against army man accused of killing wife begins next month

The trial against an army man accused of killing his wife, a lady constable with the Chandigarh Police, will begin next month.

The victim, Sapna Kumari, was found dead in a parked car near Saketari Road in March this year. On Friday, sessions judge Bikramjit Aroura formally framed murder charges against the victim’s husband, Parvinder Singh, in the Panchkula court.

Parvinder, a resident of Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon (Mohali), was booked under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Mansa Devi Complex police on March 12 this year.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother,

Gaurav, who is a resident of Rewari district in Haryana. He alleged that his elder sister, Sapna, had got married to Parvinder in 2014. The couple has a six-year-old daughter.

Gaurav alleged that the couple’s relationship had remained strained for years despite family efforts to reconcile them. He further said that his sister had been subjected to continued harassment by her husband.

As per the complainant, Parvinder was addicted to alcohol and ganja and had even attempted suicide in June 2020.

On March 11, Parvinder called Gaurav to inform him that Sapna had not reached her duty and that he could not contact her. Gaurav then requested Sapna’s friend, Urmila, to check for her near the Mansa Devi temple, a place Sapna frequently visited.

Urmila subsequently found Sapna’s car parked near a park on Saketari Road. Upon checking the locked vehicle, Sapna’s body was discovered inside. The complainant alleged that his sister was murdered by her husband, Parvinder, and demanded strict legal action.

The police registered a formal FIR based on the complainant’s statement and the post-mortem report. Following the investigation, which included examining the crime scene, preparing a site plan, and recording witnesses’ statements, Parvinder was arrested.