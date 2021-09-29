Panchkula: Two held for murder of 35-year-old Ropar man

Two persons were arrested in connection with a murder case of a 35-year-old man, the police said on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old man from Ropar, who was out for dinner with his friends, was killed by a dozen men wielding sharp-edged weapons, who attacked him at Majri Chowk in Panchkula late on September 26.

The police had constituted different teams, who on Tuesday arrested Ravidner, 30, and Manish, 21, of Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula. As per the police, the duo was arrested from the dumping ground and will be produced in a court on Wednesday.

“They will be taken on police remand as we have to recover weapons used in the crime and ascertain the whereabouts of other accused,” said a police official.

The investigation has revealed that both the parties—accused and victims—have criminal records and many criminal cases are registered against most of them. Even the deceased was an accused in a 2017 murder case and was out on bail.

The police had registered a case against Shekhar, Johny, Puppy, Vakili, Manish, Babbi, Bada Bahadur and their accomplices under Sections 302 (murder), 301 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Four hurt in two clashes in UT

Three friends who were sitting near a school in Sector 56 on the night of September 27 were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by six persons, the police said on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Akash, Jagtar and Goda, all residents of Sector 56. In his complaint, Pritam, brother of injured Akash, named the accused as Ganja, Gaurav, Sojal, Noni, Komal and Ashu. Pritam said that the accused started an argument with the victims before attacking them with sharp-edged weapons.

The accused fled after residents came out hearing loud cries. Police said that the attack was due to old rivalry and both the groups had clashed four days back as well. A case was registered.

Meanwhile, another case was reported in Mauli Jagran where a man was stabbed by his friend after an argument at a drinks party. Mohd Shahzad of Baltana in his complaint alleged that he was stabbed with a knife by Annu Kumar Singh of Raipur Kalan village on September 25.

The injured, who was admitted to GMCH-32, runs a barber shop and the accused makes flex boards. A case was registered. The accused was arrested and later granted bail.