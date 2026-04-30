Panchkula: Man found dead under Raipur Rani bridge, cops suspect murder

The body of an unidentified man was found under a bridge in Khetpurali village that falls under the Raipur Rani area on Wednesday morning. The police said no mobile phone was found. Also the slippers belonging to the deceased were missing from the spot. The bridge is approximately 100 feet above the river.

The deceased, estimated to be around 35 years of age, remained unidentified till late evening. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sub-inspector Pritam Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Raipur Rani police station, said the turban of the deceased was missing and his hair was untied, raising suspicion of foul play. Police suspect that the man may have been murdered elsewhere and his body dumped at the location.

The deceased, estimated to be around 35 years of age, remained unidentified till late evening. The forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Sector 6 for a post-mortem examination. The SHO said that the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the autopsy.

Police are also examining closed circuit television camera footage from nearby areas to gather more information. It is suspected that the incident occurred between 11 pm and 7 am.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police sources, prima facie there were no visible signs of a struggle or strangulation. No blood stains were found at the scene, further suggesting that the body was dumped there after the murder. An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police sources, prima facie there were no visible signs of a struggle or strangulation. No blood stains were found at the scene, further suggesting that the body was dumped there after the murder. An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police officials said that in case of a foul play, the accused would be traced soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said that in case of a foul play, the accused would be traced soon. {{/usCountry}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON