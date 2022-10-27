Panchkula: UP man arrested for stealing 2,500 from temple

An Uttar Pradesh man was arrested on Wednesday for stealing ₹2,500 from the donation box of a temple in Kundi village, Sector 20, Panchkula.

The accused has been identified as Arvind. He currently lives in Sector 20, Panchkula.

In his complaint, Varinder Prasad, a priest at the temple, told police that on when he opened the temple at 4.30 am on Tuesday, he saw a person breaking the cash donation box and taking out money. He ran after the thief to catch him, but the accused managed to flee.

Prasad said a bell and other items were also missing from the temple. A case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 police station. Police have recovered stolen items from the accused. Arvind was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

Nominated councillors to take oath on October 28

The nine newly appointed councillors of the Chandigarh municipal corporation will take oath on October 28 at the assembly hall of the civic body’s office in Sector 17. The deputy commissioner of Chandigarh will administer the oath and the ceremony will begin at 11 am.

PGI doc awarded for contribution to gastroenterology

Dr Surinder Rana, professor, department of gastroenterology, PGIMER, has received the Emerging Leaders Lectureship Award for 2022 from the Asian Pacific Digestive Week Federation and the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Foundation (APDWF-JGHF) . The award citation states that Dr Rana has been awarded in recognition of his contribution to gastroenterology and hepatology in the Asia Pacific region.

Two-day TT meet from Oct 29

The Table Tennis Association of Panchkula will conduct the 27th Panchkula District Table Tennis Championship at Manav Mangal School in Sector 11 on October 29 and 30. Events will take place in the age categories U-11 (girls and boys), U-13 (cadet girls and boys), U-15 (sub-junior girls and boys), U-17 (boys and girls), U-19 (junior boys and girls), men’s and women’s singles and veteran men and women singles (above 40).

Blood donation camp held at PGIMER

Chandigarh Police in collaboration with SUKH Foundation , Rotary Midtown and Polo Club organised a blood donation camp at Zakir Hall in PGIMER on Wednesday. Praveer Ranjan, UT Director General of Police, was the chief guest on this occasion. A total of 101 units of blood were collected during the camp.

CRIKC-CII exhibition to be held on November 12

Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) of Panjab University (PU) in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII, Punjab) and Chandigarh administration will organise the CRIKC-CII exhibition at PU on November 12. Member institutes of Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) like PEC, IIT-Ropar, CSIO, NITTTR, IMTECH and CCET have been invited to put their stalls at the exhibition.

DRT Bar up in arms against “long adjournments”

The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) Bar Association has decided to boycott the court of one of its presiding officers citing “long adjournments”. The general house of the Bar in a meeting on Wednesday decided about the boycott of the court (DRT2) presided over by MM Dhonchak, alleging “misbehaviour with advocates”, even as same was brought to his notice on several occasions in the past. President of the association, KPS Dhillon, alleged that presiding officer continued with “adamant and unreasonable attitude towards lawyers”. The boycott is also over “unjustified adjournments granted by him up to 2026, which is after completion of his tenure”. Dhillon also said the Bar has also brought this to the notice of finance ministry.

