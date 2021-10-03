Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: Farmers protesting delay in paddy procurement face police lathicharge
chandigarh news

Panchkula: Farmers protesting delay in paddy procurement face police lathicharge

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni talking to police officials after the lathicharge on farmers at the Chandimandir toll plaza in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula

Farmers marching towards the residence of Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta were lathicharged near the Chandimandir toll plaza on Saturday, as they tried to break the barricades with tractors.

Some farmers and around four policemen were injured in the clash.

The protesters had gathered near the toll plaza in response to farmer unions’ state-level call to gherao offices of local MLAs to protest delay in procurement of paddy.

Soon after the incident, Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni reached the spot and through a video message asked farmers to reach the Chandimandir toll plaza in large numbers.

He said, “The police have resorted to a brutal lathicharge in Panchkula, in which many protesters have suffered injuries. Protesters have also been taken into custody from two to three spots. I urge farmers who are nearby to immediately gather at Chandimandir toll plaza in large numbers.”

Asserting that the farmers had been protesting peacefully, the farm leader demanded an inquiry. However, the police said far from protesting peacefully, a few farmers had tried to run over cops with tractors in an attempt to break the barricades, which left a few policemen injured. “To stop them from causing more damage, police used minimal force,” they said in a statement.

In the evening, Karam Singh, unit president, BKU (Tikait) announced that the government had agreed to procure rice. The police released the detained farmers soon after, and the protesters, accompanied by Charuni, also vacated the site.

Panchkula commissioner of police Saurabh Singh said, “An FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the protesters who broke the barricades with tractors. A few policemen got injured as well. We have visuals of the incident and will take proper action against those involved.”

Farmers protest outside Punjab CM’s house in Mohali

In Mohali, protesting farmers held a protest outside Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s house in Kharar and also gheraoed the house of Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Heavy police force was deployed to stop them from gathering outside the CM’s house. Later, farmers handed over a memorandum to the naib tehsildar.

Farmers holding a protest outside the house of Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday. (HT Photo)
