Panchkula: Five cops suspended for misbehaving with advocate
chandigarh news

Panchkula: Five cops suspended for misbehaving with advocate

The Panchkula deputy commissioner of police on Sunday suspended five cops for alleged “inappropriate” behaviour with an advocate; a departmental inquiry has also been marked
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Earlier in the day, the cops had booked the advocate for obstructing them from performing their duty at the police station in Sector 5, Panchkula.

The Panchkula deputy commissioner of police on Sunday suspended five cops for alleged “inappropriate” behaviour with an advocate. A departmental inquiry has also been marked against them.

Earlier in the day, police had booked the advocate for obstructing them from performing their duty, following which he made a counter-complaint.

The order issued by DCP Mohit Handa reads that the action has been taken on the basis of recommendations submitted by the assistant commissioner of police.

It states that the cops, who were posted with an emergency response vehicle, have been “placed under suspension for negligence and misconduct in their duty”. The ACP will also be conducting a thorough inquiry.

The suspended police officials are sub-inspectors Malkit Singh and Anil Kumar, head constable Virender Singh, and constables Dilbag Singh and Iqbal Khan.

Earlier during the day, police had registered an FIR against the advocate, identified as Deepak Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula. It was alleged that he had misbehaved with them and attacked one of them in an inebriated condiction.

According to the FIR, police received a call about a fight in Sector 4 around midnight. It was alleged that when a police team reached there, Aggarwal called them inside his house and started misbehaving. Later, when he was made to sit inside the police vehicle, he attacked a cop and tore his uniform, the FIR mentioned.

A case was registered under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

However, Aggarwal submitted a counter-complaint, alleging misbehaviour by cops and implication in a false case.

“After receiving the complaint, an inquiry was marked to the ACP, who prima facie found the behaviour of officials inappropriate,” said DCP Handa. The inquiry also found that Anil Kumar, in-charge, police post, Sector 2, committed negligence by “not reaching the spot of occurrence.”

“The ACP will complete the inquiry by holding day-to-day proceedings and submit his findings expeditiously,” said Handa.

