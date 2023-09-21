Panchkula: Got trees, hedges pruned? Call helpline to get waste cleared

Residents looking to get horticulture waste cleared from their houses can register their complaints at the Panchkula municipal corporation’s toll free number: 9696-120-120.

The municipal commissioner said a committee had also been constituted to oversee the management of horticulture waste in Panchkula. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving details, municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta said the civic body was committed to keeping the city clean. Hence, the horticulture branch had been instructed to promptly address any complaints received pertaining to waste from de-weeding, hedge cutting and pruning of trees.

The commissioner said a committee had also been constituted to oversee the management of horticulture waste. It comprises joint commissioner Richa Rathi, deputy corporation commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary, senior engineer Vijay Goyal, executive engineer (horticulture) Pramod Kumar and chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla.

This panel will study other municipal corporations and departments’ measures in managing horticultural waste and submit a report to the commissioner.

At the same helpline, the civic body received a total of 3,662 complaints regarding door-to-door garbage collection, horticulture waste collection, stagnant water in the street, property ID and property tax in July. Similarly, 1,137 complaints were lodged in August and 1,012 complaints had been filed till September 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}