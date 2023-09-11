Panchkula: Hit by speeding car, traffic cop lands in hospital

Signalled to stop, a car hit a traffic police cop while fleeing the scene at the Sector 17/18 roundabout in Panchkula past Friday midnight. Panchkula Police have booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279, 307 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station. (iStock)

As per police, sub-inspector Ram Niwas of Police Quarters, Sector 5, Panchkula, was on duty with another traffic cop towards the Sector 7 side.

Around 12.30 am, a white car, with a Chandigarh registration number, came from Chandigarh side. Niwas told the police that when he signalled the car to stop for checking, the driver threatened to show him the consequences of issuing challans.

He was at a low speed then, but suddenly sped up to flee, hitting him in the course.

Niwas collapsed on the road and was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, with multiple injuries. He was discharged after treatment.

Police have booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 307 (attempt to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 7 police station.

As per police officials, the cops present at the spot were unable to note down the full number of the vehicle. But investigation was underway to trace and nab the absconding driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON