 Panchkula: Man stabs shopkeeper over argument - Hindustan Times
Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Panchkula: Man stabs shopkeeper over argument

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 12, 2024 09:08 AM IST

On June 9, when Suraj was sitting at the shop and watching TV, four people, including accused Harpal, attacked him

A shopkeeper allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man on Sunday over an argument near Mata Mansa Devi Temple, said police.

The injured Suraj, admitted to the Sector 6 civil hospital, was referred to PGI on Monday. (iStock)
In his complaint, Suraj, 22, of Saketri village told police that he worked in a shop at the temple for the last eight to ten years.

About four days back, he was washing utensils under a common tap, where accused Harpal’s mother was also present. A few drops of water got splashed on her. Harpal too runs a shop near the temple, the complainant said.

Suraj said she picked up a quarrel and started issuing life threats even after he apologised to her.

On June 9, when Suraj was sitting at the shop and watching TV, four people, including the accused, attacked him. Accused Harpal stabbed him with a knife and his accomplices, including one Sunil of Gandhi Colony, Panchkula, and two more unidentified people, rained kicks and blows on him. However, they ran away as soon as people started gathering around the spot, the complaint said.

An Suraj, first admitted to the Sector 6 civil hospital, was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Monday.

Police registered a case against the accused under Sections 323, 324 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mansa Devi Complex police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Man stabs shopkeeper over argument
