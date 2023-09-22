Panchkula: Mishap victim’s widow, 6 kids get 23.9 lakh relief

Nearly two years after a truck driver was killed after his vehicle collided with another truck parked on a highway in Karnal, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded a compensation of ₹23.95 lakh to his widow and six children.

The deceased, Shish Pal, 40, was travelling from Sonepat to Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh after loading paper sheets on November 14, 2021, when the accident took place. (Shutterstock)

The insurer of the offending truck has been directed to recover the compensation amount from the vehicle owners, Mohammad Maqbool and Showkat Ahmad Gorsi of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the family’s complaint, the deceased, Shish Pal, 40, was travelling from Sonepat to Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh after loading paper sheets on November 14, 2021.

Around 11 pm, when he reached near ITI Chowk flyover in Karnal, his truck rammed into another truck parked on the highway without any indicator, leaving him seriously injured. A passer-by rescued him and rushed him to Kalpana Chawla Hospital, Karnal, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But he was declared dead.

Police had subsequently registered a case against the truck driver, Manjur Ahmaedgujar Gorsi of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, under Sections 283, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station in Karnal.

Accident took place due to deceased’s negligence: Truck owner

While seeking dismissal of the claim petition, Mohammad Maqbool and Showkat Ahmad Gorsi, owners of the offending truck, in a joint reply said the accident took place due to own negligence of the deceased, as he was driving without following traffic rules.

However, the tribunal, presided over by additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar allowed the petition and directed payment of ₹23.95 lakh, along with 7.5% interest from February 2022 till realisation, to the deceased’s wife and children, who live in Rampur Seuri village in Kalka.

National Insurance Company Limited, the insurer of the offending truck, was directed to the recover the amount from the vehicle owners. As per case files, Mohammad Maqbool had sold the truck to Showkat Ahmad Gorsi in June 2021.

