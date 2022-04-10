Panchkula’s Pet Animal Medical Centre crippled by staff shortage

The Pet Animal Medical Centre in Sector 3 has been struggling with staff shortage, with only two of the eight sanctioned veterinarians available at the out-patient department (OPD).

Inaugurated on August 29, 2009, the centre’s OPD was equipped to treat 10 pet animals per day. Over the years, the centre — which also offers surgeries, a fully-equipped lab, X-ray facilities and a short-stay centre — was upgraded to treat as many as 150 animals, making it the biggest animal care centre in Panchkula. But the number of staff members has not increased.

“There are only two regular veterinarians for the daily OPD. It means, a vet has to examine 50-60 animals, which is too large a number,” a staff member, who did not wish to be named, said.

Posts for other staff members, including technicians and sweepers, are also lying vacant. “Then there is only one sanctioned post of operation theatre technician and X-ray technician, which is not sufficient. Similarly, two posts of attendant have yet to be filled,” the staffer added.

The workload has increased especially after the pandemic. Infrastructure, on the other side, has failed to keep pace.

Apart from the Pet Animal Medical Centre, the district is home to 15 government veterinary hospitals as well, besides a mobile van. Though smaller in scale, the hospitals, which cater to animals other than pets, are also facing staff crunch with only 12 veterinarians available.

“Even the number of hospitals is too less, when compared to the district’s livestock and pet animals. There are around 90,000 livestock and around 7,000 domesticated animals. There should be at least one veterinarian for every 5,000 animals,” said an employee, requesting anonymity, adding, “Jhajjar has nearly 92 vet hospitals and Ambala has 45, whereas Panchkula has only 15. We need at least 25 for taking proper care of domesticated and livestock animals.”

Speaking on the issue, department of animal husbandry director Dr Anil Banwala deputy said, “A proposal for more veterinarians has been sent to higher authorities and hopefully the problem will be sorted soon.”

