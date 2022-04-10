Panchkula’s Pet Animal Medical Centre crippled by staff shortage
The Pet Animal Medical Centre in Sector 3 has been struggling with staff shortage, with only two of the eight sanctioned veterinarians available at the out-patient department (OPD).
Inaugurated on August 29, 2009, the centre’s OPD was equipped to treat 10 pet animals per day. Over the years, the centre — which also offers surgeries, a fully-equipped lab, X-ray facilities and a short-stay centre — was upgraded to treat as many as 150 animals, making it the biggest animal care centre in Panchkula. But the number of staff members has not increased.
“There are only two regular veterinarians for the daily OPD. It means, a vet has to examine 50-60 animals, which is too large a number,” a staff member, who did not wish to be named, said.
Posts for other staff members, including technicians and sweepers, are also lying vacant. “Then there is only one sanctioned post of operation theatre technician and X-ray technician, which is not sufficient. Similarly, two posts of attendant have yet to be filled,” the staffer added.
The workload has increased especially after the pandemic. Infrastructure, on the other side, has failed to keep pace.
Apart from the Pet Animal Medical Centre, the district is home to 15 government veterinary hospitals as well, besides a mobile van. Though smaller in scale, the hospitals, which cater to animals other than pets, are also facing staff crunch with only 12 veterinarians available.
“Even the number of hospitals is too less, when compared to the district’s livestock and pet animals. There are around 90,000 livestock and around 7,000 domesticated animals. There should be at least one veterinarian for every 5,000 animals,” said an employee, requesting anonymity, adding, “Jhajjar has nearly 92 vet hospitals and Ambala has 45, whereas Panchkula has only 15. We need at least 25 for taking proper care of domesticated and livestock animals.”
Speaking on the issue, department of animal husbandry director Dr Anil Banwala deputy said, “A proposal for more veterinarians has been sent to higher authorities and hopefully the problem will be sorted soon.”
-
Ludhiana | Private schools, colleges to remain shut on April 11 to mark protest against arrest of MD in rape case
Following the call of Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab, private educational institutes in the state will remain closed on April 11 to mark their protest against the arrest of the managing director of a private school in Gurdaspur district, after a four-year-old girl student was allegedly raped on the premises last month.
-
‘Chandigarh progressive, but can do more to make public spaces inclusive’
City Beautiful takes pride in being the best-planned city in the country. In terms of gender-inclusion, the city fared well. “The LGBT community needs a sense of safety in public spaces. When a person from third gender enters a public space, they have to endure people's gaze. Some even go on to mock them. For this to change, there is need for more sensitisation,” added Dhananjay, Panjab University's first transgender student.
-
At 44.5°C, Gurugram records second hottest April day in 43 years
The city was unbearably hot on Saturday as Gurugram sizzled at 44.5C, the highest maximum temperature to be recorded so far this year and the second highest temperature to be recorded in the month of April in 43 years, said officials from the India Meteorological Department. While the maximum temperature on Saturday was 10 degrees above the average normal temperature for this time of the year, the minimum was five degrees above normal at 22.5C.
-
Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others. Apart from Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
-
Crackdown on corrupt cops: Two homeguards caught extorting money from truckers, arrested
In a crackdown on corrupt police personnel, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Piyush Mordia, raided Kanpur road in Sarojini Nagar and Ayodhya road on Polytechnic Crossing, on Saturday. In the first incident, two homeguards were arrested while extorting money from truck drivers on Kanpur Road near Sarojini Nagar chungi. In the incident, an FIR was lodged against the two homeguards and a constable, who fled the spot when the police team raided.
