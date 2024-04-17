Panchkula’s Yogesh achieves IAS dream in sixth attempt, ranks 55th

Not losing his sight on becoming an IAS officer, 31-year-old Yogesh Dilhor from Panchkula has attained the 55th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the sixth attempt. Yogesh Dilhor is currently posted as chief executive officer of Subathu and Jutogh cantonments in Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Through the past five attempts, he had reached the interview stage twice after clearing the prelim and main examinations. He had managed to clear all levels in 2021, but secured AIR 633, following which he was selected for the Indian Defence Estate Service (IDES).

Determined to become an IAS officer, he sat for the exam again in 2022 and 2023.

Speaking about how he managed to find time to study, Dilhor said whatever free time he got from his job, he dedicated to his preparations. “It wasn’t just about studying from books, I kept up with the news. I watched some foreign news channels and read newspapers as well.”

His work experience will also come in handy. “As the CEO of a cantonment, my responsibilities are like being a civil servant in a mini district. I worked on education and sanitation improvement in both cantonments, and this will hold me in good stead as an IAS officer,” he said.

Having pursued law from National Law School, Bengaluru, he felt he wasn’t able to make the impact he wanted in his corporate job and started preparing for civil services.

In his first attempt in 2018, he only did it to accompany a friend, without much preparations.

“After this, it was all about analysing my improvement areas. I was always aware my potential and knew that I just needed a golden attempt where everything worked in my favour,” he said, adding that this is why he kept the rigour on even after clearing the exam in 2021. He had opted for political science and international relations as his optional subjects.

Dilhor’s father Ranbir Singh retired as a Naib Subedar from the Indian Army. He was formerly also the gram secretary of Raipur Rani Block Development and Panchayat Office.

Because of his father’s postings, Yogesh said he moved to different cities for schooling, but gave his Class 12 exams from the Army Public School in Chandimandir. His mother, Anju Devi, is a homemaker. He is married and helping his wife, Shreya Pandey, prepare for the UPSC exam as well.

Last year, from Chandigarh, Ankita Puwar had bagged the 28th rank, while Aaditya Sharma of Zirakpur was placed 70th.