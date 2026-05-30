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Panchkula:Saini launches health sector projects worth 100 crore

Saini inaugurated 30 health institutions built at a cost of ₹22.3 crore and laid the foundation stone of 16 health institutions, which will be built at a cost of ₹21.5 crore

Published on: May 30, 2026 07:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various health sector projects worth 100 crore at a state-level programme organised in Panchkula.

CM Nayab Singh Saini at the event in Panchkula on Friday. (HT Photo)
CM Nayab Singh Saini at the event in Panchkula on Friday. (HT Photo)

Saini inaugurated 30 health institutions built at a cost of 22.3 crore and laid the foundation stone of 16 health institutions, which will be built at a cost of 21.5 crore. Apart from this, he laid the foundation stone of a rest house at the Sonepat district civil hospital, which will be built at a cost of 6.45 crore.

Saini also laid the foundation stone of Shakti Parivar Clinics in 23 district hospitals, which will be built at a cost of 0.34 crore per year, among other projects.

Saini said that the state government is working to provide high-end diagnostic facilities in each district. “Last year, through the public-private partnership (PPP) model, about two lakh dialysis sessions, 1.65 lakh CT scans, 70,000 MRI scans, 36,000 eco-cardiographies, and thousands of coronary angiograms and stent implants were done in the state,” he said.

 
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