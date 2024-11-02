Menu Explore
Panchkula: Senior citizen out for a walk loses phone to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 02, 2024 07:41 PM IST

Three motorcycle-borne men snatched a senior citizen’s mobile phone in Vikram Vihar, Sector 27, on Friday night.

Police lodged an FIR under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (Stock image)

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm, while 65-year-old Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 26, Panchkula, and owner of Kishan Agriculture Tools in Sector 19, was out for a walk.

In his complaint to the Sector 25 Police Post, Kumar said three youths on a motorcycle, which had no number plate, approached him while he was taking a walk. One of the youths snatched his mobile phone from his hand, while the others pushed him, before fleeing in the direction of Sector 26.

On his complaint, police lodged an FIR under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chandimandir police station.

