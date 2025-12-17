Panchkula:Two held for helpingLawrence Bishnoi aide killers

Panchkula police on Tuesday arrested two youths accused of providing logistical support to those involved in the murder of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s accomplice Inderpreet, alias Perry, in Sector 26, Chandigarh. The accused been identified as Shivam Sharma, 23, and Gopal Kumar, 21, both residents of Faridkot, Punjab (Sant Arora/HT)

The accused been identified as Shivam Sharma, 23, and Gopal Kumar, 21, both residents of Faridkot, Punjab. According to police, the duo provided weapons, mobile phones, SIM cards, and vehicles to the accused. Furthermore, they are also charged with providing shelter to Ankush and Piplani while they were fugitives in the Sonu Nolta murder case.

During police interrogation, it was further disclosed that the duo, along with their accomplices Piplani and Ankush, was actively plotting the murder of a youth named Ajay in Faridkot.

As per police claims, both Shivam and Gopal were apprehended in the Kharar area on November 14 based on a secret tip-off. The ongoing investigation has also highlighted their alleged links to the notorious criminal Harry Boxer, a known member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Preliminary investigations into their backgrounds revealed that both accused have prior criminal records. Shivam Sharma is currently facing a drug trafficking case in Faridkot, while Gopal Kumar has been booked in two separate cases involving physical assault. Additionally, police claim the two were involved in heroin smuggling operations.

The duo was produced in court on Monday, where the police were granted a five-day remand to further investigate the supply chain and locate the remaining accused.

Box: UT cops identify four shooters

As the probe into the sensational murder of gangster associate Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, progresses, Chandigarh Police have made significant new disclosures, revealing that four shooters were involved in the crime.

Sunny, a resident of Ludhiana who allegedly provided shelter to the shooters ahead of the murder, was produced before a local court, which sent him to five days of police remand for further interrogation.

During questioning, Sunny reportedly told investigators that a man named Lovepreet, described as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had asked him to arrange accommodation for the shooters. Acting on these instructions, Sunny allegedly sheltered Piyush Piplani, Ankush Pinjore, Karanveer and Bachi in Ludhiana prior to the execution of the murder. The shooters stayed at Sunny’s residence for 9 days (November 21 to November 30) and reached Chandigarh on December 1 to attack Parry.

Police said the shelter was deliberately arranged before the crime to ensure the shooters could remain hidden while planning and coordinating the attack.

Until recently, police records had identified only two shooters in the case. However, following Sunny’s arrest and his disclosures during remand, the roles of two additional shooters have now come to light, confirming that the killing was a well-planned and multi-layered conspiracy.