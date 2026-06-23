Panchkula: Waste disposal, illegal mining puts Ghaggar river in distress

Despite repeated directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over the years, the Ghaggar River continues to face severe environmental degradation in Panchkula. Illegal mining, dumping of solid and liquid waste, and poor enforcement of environmental norms have left the river struggling for survival, raising serious concerns among environmentalists and local residents. Pollution remains another major concern. Ghaggar river receives untreated or partially treated wastewater through multiple drains. (HT Photo)

The river, which originates in the Shivalik Hills near Kalka and passes through several sectors of Panchkula before entering Mohali and Zirakpur, is losing its natural shape and flow due to alleged illegal mining along its riverbed. Residents claim that mining activities continue in the early morning hours at several locations, with tractors frequently transporting sand, gravel and other material from the riverbed. Experts warn that such activities can weaken riverbanks and could aggravate flooding during the monsoon season.

Pollution remains another major concern. The river receives untreated or partially treated wastewater through multiple drains. Reports indicate that these drains carry effluents with biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels exceeding prescribed limits, which significantly affects the water quality.

Last year, a joint committee constituted by the NGT collected water samples from 16 locations across Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali and found the river water unfit for bathing due to elevated BOD levels. Despite these findings, people continue to bathe and take dips in the river at several locations, particularly near Majri Chowk, exposing themselves to potential health risks.

The situation worsens during festive seasons when religious offerings, idol immersion materials and other waste are dumped into the river. Environmental activists say several stretches of the Ghaggar virtually turn into dumping grounds, with heaps of garbage accumulating along the banks and in the river channel.

Tapasya Sharma, an activist, who has been organising cleanliness and awareness drives for the Ghaggar River in Panchkula for the past decade, said the river is being polluted by plastic waste, household garbage, religious offerings, medical waste, organic waste, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, e-waste and other litter. She noted that despite warning boards installed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), people continue to dump waste into the river regularly.

In April this year, Sector 25 resident Mohit Gupta and Tapasya had given a representation to the MC commissioner seeking immediate action to protect the river stretch from Bir-Ghaggar village to Sector 28. They highlighted illegal dumping of construction debris and municipal waste in the riverbed and urged the civic body to implement provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

Key demands include mapping and securing river entry points, declaring the stretch a no-dumping zone, ensuring proper disposal of waste from ongoing drainage projects, and publishing weekly river health reports. They also sought strict enforcement and public accountability measures.

Deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma acknowledged that some instances of illegal mining take place during late-night hours, primarily involving operators entering from Punjab. However, he maintained that the administration is taking strict action against illegal mining and is also working to prevent the dumping of C&D waste, garbage and effluents into the river.

The river’s water management falls under the irrigation department, while the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) is responsible for monitoring pollution levels, taking action against violators and implementing rejuvenation measures. However, environmentalists argue that stronger enforcement and continuous monitoring are needed to restore the health of the river.

It is pertinent to mention that the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 prohibit the dumping, burning or burial of solid waste in drains, water bodies and other environmentally sensitive areas. Despite these provisions and repeated NGT interventions, the Ghaggar continues to face mounting environmental pressure, highlighting the gap between policy and implementation on the ground.

Box:

Reasons behind Ghaggar’s pollution:

-Illegal mining along the riverbed.

-Discharge of untreated and partially treated effluents.

-Dumping of household garbage and plastic waste.

-Disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste.

-Religious offerings and idol immersion.

-Medical waste, e-waste and other litter.

-Inadequate surveillance and enforcement by authorities.

Box:

Major NGT directions on Ghaggar River:

August 2018: Ordered formation of Special Task Forces for river rejuvenation.

June 2021: Pulled up Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh over untreated effluent discharge.

July 2023: Directed authorities to prevent idol immersion and waste dumping in the river.

March 2026: Ordered Himachal Pradesh to stop industrial effluents from Kala Amb entering Haryana.