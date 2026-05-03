...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Panchkula MC polls: BJP expels five for ‘anti-party’ activities

A few of them are in the fray as independents; the party stated that the decision to remove them from primary membership was taken after deliberations with the senior leadership

Published on: May 03, 2026 07:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
Advertisement

The BJP on Saturday announced expulsion of five leaders for “anti-party activities” barely a week ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Panchkula. The expulsion of Dr Benu Rao, Omwati Punia, Bhanu Partap, Jasbir Bidlan (alias Jassi) and Sukhbir Punia was announced by Ajay Mittal, party’s Panchkula president. Sukhbir Punia, husband of Omwati Punia, held the position of block vice-president of the party.

The Panchkula MC elections will be held on May 10. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The party stated that they were working against the BJP candidates for various wards in the upcoming elections. Benu Rao is contesting as an independent from Ward 3 where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kumar Verma and the Congress has nominated Rajnish Singal. Similarly, Bhanu Partap is contesting from Ward 7, which has a total of seven candidates in the fray, including Jyoti Prasad from the BJP and Pankaj from the Congress. Omwati Punia, an outgoing councillor from Ward 11, is contesting as an independent from Ward 12. In this ward, the BJP has fielded Rakesh Jagota, while the Congress has nominated Jagjit Soi. A total of four candidates are contesting from this ward.

The party stated that the decision to remove them from primary membership was taken after deliberations with the senior leadership.

Earlier, Ward 3 outgoing councillor Ritu Goyal, Sonia Sood from Ward 4 and Sushil Garg from Ward 14 had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the BJP. However, on the day of withdrawal of nominations, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met and pacified them, following which they withdrew their nomination papers.

 
bjp panchkula
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC polls: BJP expels five for ‘anti-party’ activities
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC polls: BJP expels five for ‘anti-party’ activities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.