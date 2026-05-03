Panchkula MC polls: BJP expels five for ‘anti-party’ activities

The BJP on Saturday announced expulsion of five leaders for “anti-party activities” barely a week ahead of the municipal corporation elections in Panchkula. The expulsion of Dr Benu Rao, Omwati Punia, Bhanu Partap, Jasbir Bidlan (alias Jassi) and Sukhbir Punia was announced by Ajay Mittal, party’s Panchkula president. Sukhbir Punia, husband of Omwati Punia, held the position of block vice-president of the party.

The Panchkula MC elections will be held on May 10. (Picture only for representational purpose)

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The party stated that they were working against the BJP candidates for various wards in the upcoming elections. Benu Rao is contesting as an independent from Ward 3 where the BJP has fielded Suresh Kumar Verma and the Congress has nominated Rajnish Singal. Similarly, Bhanu Partap is contesting from Ward 7, which has a total of seven candidates in the fray, including Jyoti Prasad from the BJP and Pankaj from the Congress. Omwati Punia, an outgoing councillor from Ward 11, is contesting as an independent from Ward 12. In this ward, the BJP has fielded Rakesh Jagota, while the Congress has nominated Jagjit Soi. A total of four candidates are contesting from this ward.

The party stated that the decision to remove them from primary membership was taken after deliberations with the senior leadership.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rao, reacting to the development, said that while the BJP speaks about women’s empowerment, the ticket in her ward was given to an outsider. “The decision appears to have been influenced by political considerations. My priority is to serve the people,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rao, reacting to the development, said that while the BJP speaks about women’s empowerment, the ticket in her ward was given to an outsider. “The decision appears to have been influenced by political considerations. My priority is to serve the people,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bhanu Pratap, 31, said no party leader came to meet him. “Earlier, I contested as an independent and joined the BJP later. I hold no grievance against the party,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhanu Pratap, 31, said no party leader came to meet him. “Earlier, I contested as an independent and joined the BJP later. I hold no grievance against the party,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Omwati Punia’s husband Sukhbir Punia, who was the block vice-president of the party, said that they didn’t wish to comment on the party. He said that his wife won the ward councillor elections twice as an independent. “She was made to join the BJP two days before the elections for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts in November 2024,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Omwati Punia’s husband Sukhbir Punia, who was the block vice-president of the party, said that they didn’t wish to comment on the party. He said that his wife won the ward councillor elections twice as an independent. “She was made to join the BJP two days before the elections for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts in November 2024,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Ward 3 outgoing councillor Ritu Goyal, Sonia Sood from Ward 4 and Sushil Garg from Ward 14 had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the BJP. However, on the day of withdrawal of nominations, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini met and pacified them, following which they withdrew their nomination papers.

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