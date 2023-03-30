Panic grips border region in Kathua after blast, searches launched

A blast, the origin of which was not immediately known, late on Wednesday created panic among the people residing along the Pakistan border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

Security personnel during a search operation in Sanyal village near International Border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. (PTI)

The blast, which was said to have occurred around 10.15 pm, was heard across multiple villages in the vicinity of the international border. No losses or damages to property have been reported so far.

Sharing details about the incident, additional director general of police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, “Reportedly, a blast has been heard near border police post Sanyal on the international border in the jurisdiction of police station Hiranagar.”

Kathua senior superintendent of police (SSP) and other officials rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation, he added.