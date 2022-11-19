Panic in Dera Bassi school after toy air-gun found in student’s bag

Panic gripped a government school in Dera Bassi after a toy air-gun was found in a Class-9 student’s bag on Friday. Students had informed the teacher after spotting it and believing it to be real. The school principal informed the police, who reached the spot and seized it.

School principal Alka Monga said police is probing why the student had brought the toy gun to school.

Dera Bassi station house in-charge Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon said a toy air-gun was found in a student’s bag. Firing it from a blank or close range can lead to injury, sometimes even fatal. The student belongs to Mahiwala village.

Sekhon said his family members will be called to find out why the child was allowed to keep the air gun with him.