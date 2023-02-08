Panipat DSP’s reader held with 1 lakh bribe

A team of the state vigilance bureau’s Karnal unit on Tuesday arrested an ASI rank cop, posted as the reader of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) in Panipat for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹1.1 lakh in lieu of removing rape section in a dowry case. The accused has been identified as ASI Sushil Kumar, while his purported accomplice, head constable Partiba, the investigating office (IO) in the case, remains absconding. She was posted at Udyog Vihar police station.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the reader will be produced before the court on Tuesday.