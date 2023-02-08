Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat DSP’s reader held with 1 lakh bribe

Panipat DSP’s reader held with 1 lakh bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 08, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The accused in the bribe case has been identified as ASI Sushil Kumar, while his purported accomplice, head constable Partiba, the investigating office (IO) in the case, remains absconding. She was posted at Udyog Vihar police station.

ASI Sushil Kumar, who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.1 lakh in lieu of removing rape section in a dowry case, in Panipat. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A team of the state vigilance bureau’s Karnal unit on Tuesday arrested an ASI rank cop, posted as the reader of deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic) in Panipat for allegedly accepting a bribe of 1.1 lakh in lieu of removing rape section in a dowry case. The accused has been identified as ASI Sushil Kumar, while his purported accomplice, head constable Partiba, the investigating office (IO) in the case, remains absconding. She was posted at Udyog Vihar police station.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the reader will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP