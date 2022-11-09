Panipat jail inmate dies by suicide

An inmate of the Panipat district jail has allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom. As per the jail authorities, the deceased has been identified as Ranbir Singh (57) of Adiyana village of Panipat district. He was serving life imprisonment in a murder case. Jail officials said the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. As per the security officials, Ranbir hanged himself from a tap in the bathroom with the help of a cloth at 1.30 am. The staff took him to the jail hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. They said that a judicial probe has been initiated into this case by registering a case in Sector 29 police station of Panipat.

Other short story

Education dept to hold inspections of senior secondary schools

Chandigarh In what is aimed at assessing the shortcomings of the government senior secondary schools and taking corrective steps, the Haryana education department has decided that beginning November 11 a team of senior officials will start inspections of the schools from Mahendragarh district. Following the orders of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal in this connection, the education department has chalked out a detailed ‘shiksha-diksha’ academic supervision plan under which director (secondary education) Anshaj Singh along with officers of the directorate of education will start the inspection of senior secondary schools from Mahendragarh.