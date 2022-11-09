Panipat jail inmate dies by suicide
Jail officials said the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. An inmate of the Panipat district jail has allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom
An inmate of the Panipat district jail has allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the bathroom. As per the jail authorities, the deceased has been identified as Ranbir Singh (57) of Adiyana village of Panipat district. He was serving life imprisonment in a murder case. Jail officials said the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. As per the security officials, Ranbir hanged himself from a tap in the bathroom with the help of a cloth at 1.30 am. The staff took him to the jail hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. They said that a judicial probe has been initiated into this case by registering a case in Sector 29 police station of Panipat.
