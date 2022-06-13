Panipat man beaten to death over old enmity

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death by at least five masked assailants at Samalkha town in Panipat district, police said on Sunday.

The victim is Sachin Kumar of Krishna Colony area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per his family members, the incident, which they claimed was a result of an old enmity, took place on Saturday when Sachin was alone at his plot near his house.

They said accused Sumit, his brother Amit, and their mother Bimla along with two others attacked him with sticks. He was taken to a private hospital at Samalkha, from where he was referred to the civil hospital in Panipat where he succumbed to his injuries.

His family alleged that the accused had got into an argument with them around three years ago.

Narender Singh, incharge of Samalkha police station, said a case has been registered against five persons under sections 302, 138, 149, 323, and 506 of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}