Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat man beaten to death over old enmity
chandigarh news

Panipat man beaten to death over old enmity

Accused Sumit, his brother Amit, and their mother Bimla along with two others attacked Sachin with sticks, says the victim’s family
As per his family members, the incident, which they claimed was a result of an old enmity, took place on Saturday when Sachin was alone at his plot near his house. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 24-year-old man was beaten to death by at least five masked assailants at Samalkha town in Panipat district, police said on Sunday.

The victim is Sachin Kumar of Krishna Colony area.

As per his family members, the incident, which they claimed was a result of an old enmity, took place on Saturday when Sachin was alone at his plot near his house.

They said accused Sumit, his brother Amit, and their mother Bimla along with two others attacked him with sticks. He was taken to a private hospital at Samalkha, from where he was referred to the civil hospital in Panipat where he succumbed to his injuries.

His family alleged that the accused had got into an argument with them around three years ago.

Narender Singh, incharge of Samalkha police station, said a case has been registered against five persons under sections 302, 138, 149, 323, and 506 of the IPC.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP