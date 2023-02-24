Panipat man, woman die by suicide

A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at the latter’s house in a locality under Sonoli police station of Panipat district (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KARNAL: A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at the latter’s house in a locality under Sonoli police station of Panipat district. According to information, the duo was having an affair. Sanoli police station incharge Atar Singh said that the bodies have been handed over to the family members and police have registered a case under 174CrPC.

Bodies of missing Panipat boy, girl recovered

Five days after a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy mysteriously went missing, police recovered their bodies from Munak canal. Police said that the body of the girl was recovered from the canal near Anchra village and boy’s body was recovered from Ranakheri village of Sonepat district.The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem to medical college Khanpur Kalan. Police officials said that the preliminary investigation reveals that they had committed suicide by jumping into the canal as the police had also recovered their sleepers and a bike. The father of the girl too had filed a complaint against the boy of Kutana village for allegedly kidnapping his daughter for marriage when she had gone to school February 17. The investigation officer said that on the complaint of the father of the girl, they had registered a missing complaint of the girl.

Man, female friend found dead in Hisar

Rohtak A 20-year-old youth and his 17-year-old female friend were found hanging from a ceiling fan on Thursday in Hisar district, police said. The man was working as a confectioner and the girl had passed Class 12. Uklana police station house officer (SHO) Mahender Singh said the incident happened when the man’s family had gone to attend a marriage function on Wednesday evening and he called the girl, his neighbour, to his house. The family on their return found the duo hanging from a ceiling fan in a room. Police have been deployed in the Hisar village to avoid any confrontation between the two families.

Karnal doc held for conducting abortion sent to judicial custody

Karnal: A Karnal-based woman doctor, who was arrested for running an illegal abortion centre at a nursing home in Nissing village, was sent to judicial custody on Thursday. Police said the accused, Dr Neha Garg, is a BAMS doctor and her husband is a medical officer in the state health department, posted at the Community Health Centre, Nissing. She was arrested during a health department raid after she agreed to conduct the medical termination of pregnancy of decoy customer at ₹9,500. Police have sealed her clinic and booked her under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the MTP Act and Section 420 of IPC. HTC

Sikh community at Karnal protests for HSGMC elections

Karnal: Accusing the BJP-JJP government of interfering in the religious matters of Sikh community, hundreds of members on Thursday held a protest at Karnal and demanded the government to form a new penal by conducting the elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). “We don’t accept this committee formed by the government as the head of this committee is working under pressure of the Haryana government and we demand the government to conduct the elections,” said the protesters.

