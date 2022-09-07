Panipat teacher booked for thrashing Class-11 girl student over poor scores

A private schoolteacher in Panipat has been booked for allegedly thrashing a Class-11 girl student over poor scores in a class test.

In a police complaint, the girl’s father said his daughter had scored four out of 35 in a Business Studies test for which the teacher allegedly hit her hands 31 times with a stick. The girl’s father said that she had been so traumatised with the incident that she refused to eat food after coming home. After persistent prodding by family members, she disclosed that she was beaten up by the teacher over poor performance.

The girl’s father further said that the school management was also trying to mount pressure on him to withdraw the complaint.

He said, “I pay the school fee so that they educate her, not so that they can beat her.”

The case against the teacher has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code after recording statement of the victim by the Child Welfare Committee.