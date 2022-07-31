Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panipat teen says kin pressuring her to withdraw harassment plaint against father

Panipat teen says kin pressuring her to withdraw harassment plaint against father

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 31, 2022 01:36 AM IST
The girl had earlier told the police that her father had tried to rape her by giving her sleeping pills on several occasions. She said she had confided in her family members, including her mother, about the harassment but they did not support her, forcing her to file the complaint on her own.
The 17-year-old Panipat girl, who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her father four days ago, has now released a video on social media, accusing her family members and relatives of pressuring her withdraw the complaint. (HT File)
ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

The 17-year-old Panipat girl, who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her father four days ago, has now released a video on social media, accusing her family members and relatives of pressuring her withdraw the complaint.

The girl had earlier told the police that her father had tried to rape her by giving her sleeping pills on several occasions. She said she had confided in her family members, including her mother, about the harassment but they did not support her, forcing her to file the complaint on her own.

Police had arrested her father on July 22, soon after she recorded her statement. A challan was also submitted in the court.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “We have already started an investigation. Also, a team is already in contact with the girl. Action will be initiated as per the complaint.”

Women protection officer-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta said the matter has been brought to her notice and she has also seen the video of the girl. “We will take appropriate action in this matter and she will be given protection to ensure her safety,” she added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Mohan

Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP