Panipat teen says kin pressuring her to withdraw harassment plaint against father

The 17-year-old Panipat girl, who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her father four days ago, has now released a video on social media, accusing her family members and relatives of pressuring her withdraw the complaint.

The girl had earlier told the police that her father had tried to rape her by giving her sleeping pills on several occasions. She said she had confided in her family members, including her mother, about the harassment but they did not support her, forcing her to file the complaint on her own.

Police had arrested her father on July 22, soon after she recorded her statement. A challan was also submitted in the court.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said, “We have already started an investigation. Also, a team is already in contact with the girl. Action will be initiated as per the complaint.”

Women protection officer-cum-child marriage prohibition officer Rajni Gupta said the matter has been brought to her notice and she has also seen the video of the girl. “We will take appropriate action in this matter and she will be given protection to ensure her safety,” she added.

