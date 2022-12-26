Panipat woman attacked with sharp-edged weapon

An elderly woman was reportedly attacked and robbed by a youth in Faridpur village of Panipat district.

As per the police complaint by the victim’s son, the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the 65-year-old victim, Sita Rani was sleeping in her room and the accused, who lives in their neighbourhood, entered the house and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon and took away her earrings. When the victim resisted, he hit her on the head and face and fled the spot.

The family members found her unconscious on Sunday morning and took her to hospital.

The victim’s son filed a police complaint. The police said an FIR has been registered under Sections 307 and 392 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and investigation is on.