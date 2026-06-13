Panipat XEN’s 12-year-old son rescued after midnight highway chase, shootout

The 12-year-old son of a woman executive engineer (XEN) posted in Panipat was rescued by a joint police team on Saturday morning following a dramatic highway chase and a shootout in Rohtak.

he 12-year-old son of a woman executive engineer (XEN) posted in Panipat was rescued by a joint police team on Saturday morning following a dramatic highway chase and a shootout in Rohtak.

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The boy, Kabir, had been abducted from his home on Friday evening for a ₹1.5 crore ransom. Two of the kidnappers sustained bullet wounds to their legs during the exchange of fire and were arrested along with a woman accomplice.

The victim is the son of Sunita Rani, an XEN at the Panipat Thermal Power Plant, and Sameer, a deputy general manager based in Jaipur. The boy was abducted from the family’s government quarter in the Thermal Colony on Friday evening, while his mother was at work. Upon returning home at 9.30pm and finding her son missing, Sunita approached the police.

Hours later, she received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number demanding ₹1.5 crore for the child’s safe release, prompting the Panipat CIA-2 unit, Gohana and Rohtak police teams to launch a coordinated tracking operation.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators tracked the suspects’ Maruti Dzire car, which had initially crossed into Uttar Pradesh—where the ransom call was made—before looping back into Haryana during the night. By Saturday morning, police closing in on the vehicle in Rohtak district were fired upon by the suspects, who also rammed a police vehicle in a desperate bid to escape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators tracked the suspects’ Maruti Dzire car, which had initially crossed into Uttar Pradesh—where the ransom call was made—before looping back into Haryana during the night. By Saturday morning, police closing in on the vehicle in Rohtak district were fired upon by the suspects, who also rammed a police vehicle in a desperate bid to escape. {{/usCountry}}

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To evade capture, the kidnappers threw the 12-year-old boy out of the moving car. Kabir sustained injuries from the fall and was immediately rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where he remains under medical observation.

The police retaliated, firing around 11 rounds in all. Two suspects, identified as Vishal and Adesh, both residents of Panipat, were shot in the legs and overpowered. Adesh’s girlfriend, Sharda, a resident of Bharan village in Rohtak, was also arrested from the vehicle.

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Two pistols and two knives were recovered from their possession.

The injured suspects were treated at the Community Health Centre in Kiloi before being shifted to PGIMS, Rohtak.

Panipat CIA in-charge Virender stated that the accused were known to the family and targeted the boy knowing both parents held government jobs. Police are currently verifying the criminal backgrounds of the accused and investigating potential co-conspirators.