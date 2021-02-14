Panjab University: Attendance not mandatory for odd semesters

Panjab University has suspended the condition of mandatory attendance for the students of odd semesters in the wake of the pandemic.

The relief has been provided by the varsity to the students of its teaching departments, affiliated colleges and constituent colleges. The final decision came after it was recommended by a committee headed by the dean university instructions (DUI).

To appear in the semester exams, 75% attendance is mandatory for students. Since the classes were held online for the first semester of the 2020-21 session, students had raised concerns. Many students had said that they were even facing technical issues during the online classes.

In a circular, the varsity said, “Keeping in view the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic situation and looking at the problems of students, the mandatory condition of attendance is suspended for odd semester for classes of teaching departments as well as all the affiliated and constituent colleges for this session only, and this should not be made as a precedent in future.”

However, PU teachers have been asked to submit the attendance records to the departments concerned.