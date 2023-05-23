PU calls off entrance exam for 5 engineering courses at NITTTR

Panjab University (PU) has called off the entrance exam for five masters in engineering courses offeredat National Institute of Technical Teaching Training & Research (NITTTR), Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Any application already received for admission to the five ME courses is entitled for full refund of fee as the exam is yet to take place. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can directly contact NITTTR for admission. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the authorities, the decision has been taken due to administrative reasons in PU CET (PG) entrance test for admissions to courses— ME electrical engineering (instrumentation & control), ME (electronics & communication engineering), ME computer science and engineering, ME civil engineering (construction technology & management) and ME mechanical engineering (Manufacturing technology)— being run in NITTTR.

Any application already received for admission to these courses is entitled for full refund of fee as the exam is yet to take place. Candidates who want to apply for these courses can directly contact the institute for admission. As per sources, the decision was taken after the number of applications received for these courses had been lesser than the number of seats in the past years. The admission will be given based on rank in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam.

