Panjab University clears 13 cases for counting of past service

Panjab University has cleared the cases of 13 teachers who had sought that their past service be counted into their total service period.

The cases were approved by vice- chancellor Raj Kumar based on the recommendation made last year by an eight-member panel headed by the dean university instructions (DUI). The panel was constituted to look into any pending cases in which past service has not been counted towards total service period for promotion and retirement benefit.

The counting of past service has remained one of the important issues at PU in recent years. It was one of the main agendas during the last election of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA).

In its last meeting, the PU panel cleared 11 cases, observing that they are similar to the case of Namita Gupta from PU’s centre for human rights, which was approved by the senate in 2017. The other two cases have been cleared stating that they are covered as per the policy (for counting of past service) framed by PU and approved by the syndicate in 2019.

52 cases in pipeline

However, 52 teachers whose cases are in the pipeline have been asked to submit requisite documents to the varsity, as recommended by the panel last year. PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said, “We welcome the initiative taken by the university. PUTA has been demanding this for the last few years. We are hopeful that the pending cases are also cleared.”

In February last year, PU had decided to provide benefits of past services to teachers with pending cases, who claimed that their past experience was not counted.

Issue arose in 2017

The issue of counting of past services of teachers arose in 2017, when over 100 PU professors submitted their papers, claiming that their past services were not counted while considering the promotion of teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).