Panjab University engineering student lands 31-lakh job with Google

Nimish Khurana, 21, a student of computer science engineering at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), has been recruited by Google with a package of ₹31 lakh per annum.

This is the highest package offered to a UIET student this year. A native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Nimish has been recruited by Google as a software engineer in an off-campus placement drive.

Nimish said, “We can see every challenge as an opportunity. Even during the lockdown we got ample time to practise. I dedicate my achievement to my parents and family who have always supported me.”

Last year, two UIET students were offered a package of ₹41 lakh by Microsoft during an off-campus placement drive.

Five students get ₹30-lakh offer from Amazon

During the campus placement drive, five students of UIET bagged a package of ₹30 lakh from Amazon. One of the students, Harsh Bhardwaj, 21, of Zirakpur said, “I thank the UIET and its placement cell for their support. It was good to be getting this package during the present situation.”

As per the data shared by the training and placement cell (TPC), a total of 286 UIET students have been placed this year, which is slightly lower than 304 students placed last year.

Faculty in-charge of TPC, Sarbjeet Singh, said, “Earlier we had apprehensions that we may get less number of job offers this time due to the pandemic. Because of the continuous efforts of the TPC team, our placements were least impacted.”

Top recruiters

The training and placement cell of UIET hosted the entire placement drive virtually. Despite the pandemic, many new companies like Vedanta, Tata Power and Hindustan Unilever recruited students this year. Among the top recruiters were Amazon, American Express, Goldman and Samsung.

The annual average package also witnessed a slight increase of ₹6.45 lakh this year as compared to ₹6.39 lakh last year. UIET director, professor JK Goswamy, said, “I feel pleased and proud to share the highly commendable performance of UIET students even during the pandemic. I am optimistic of a better performance in the coming years.”