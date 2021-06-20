Panjab University freshers lament missing out on campus life

Even as the academic session draws to a close, 17-year-old Manvi Agnihotri, a first-year student of Panjab University (PU), has not been on campus even once as classes have been held online amid the pandemic.

Manvi, the native of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, said, “I have seen the PU campus in pictures only. We even missed our freshers.”

As many as 13,856 students were admitted in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic session. From physical classes to fests, they have missed out on aspects of college life which students look forward to the most.

PU had suspended entrance tests last year and admissions were conducted on merit basis. Even the counselling was conducted online.

Anoop Raj Tiwari, 18, a native of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, said he is lucky as he got to visit the campus once during his admission last year, but he has not seen his department yet.

Aditi Monga, 20, A first-year PG student from Bathinda, Punjab, said, “After getting admission, we were hoping that university opens soon. But, we are in second semester, now and I haven’t even met my classmates in person.”

Students lamented not getting access to libraries and practical labs and also expresses disappointment over missing out on extra-curricular activities which are the most cherished aspects of college life for most.

Anureet Kaur,19, who hails from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, said, “Due to lockdown, we missed the opportunity to experience campus life. We could not even meet our teachers and classmates in person.”

Anureet recalled visiting the campus once when she was in school. “When we were in school, we had imagined the experiences which university life has to offer. But now, we are just opening our laptop and studying from PPTs,” she said.

PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) SK Tomar, said, “Apart from curriculum learning, students missed out on the all-round exposure which they get on campus. Interactions with the professors and academia were missing. They also couldn’t meet students from other disciplines. We will try to compensate for the loss once the pandemic ends,” he said.