Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University freshers lament missing out on campus life
chandigarh news

Panjab University freshers lament missing out on campus life

PU’s dean student welfare said that apart from curriculum learning, they also missed out on the all-round exposure which they get on campus
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Some first-year students say they have seen the PU campus only in pictures. (HT File)

Even as the academic session draws to a close, 17-year-old Manvi Agnihotri, a first-year student of Panjab University (PU), has not been on campus even once as classes have been held online amid the pandemic.

Manvi, the native of Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, said, “I have seen the PU campus in pictures only. We even missed our freshers.”

As many as 13,856 students were admitted in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic session. From physical classes to fests, they have missed out on aspects of college life which students look forward to the most.

PU had suspended entrance tests last year and admissions were conducted on merit basis. Even the counselling was conducted online.

Anoop Raj Tiwari, 18, a native of Solan, Himachal Pradesh, said he is lucky as he got to visit the campus once during his admission last year, but he has not seen his department yet.

Aditi Monga, 20, A first-year PG student from Bathinda, Punjab, said, “After getting admission, we were hoping that university opens soon. But, we are in second semester, now and I haven’t even met my classmates in person.”

Students lamented not getting access to libraries and practical labs and also expresses disappointment over missing out on extra-curricular activities which are the most cherished aspects of college life for most.

Anureet Kaur,19, who hails from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, said, “Due to lockdown, we missed the opportunity to experience campus life. We could not even meet our teachers and classmates in person.”

Anureet recalled visiting the campus once when she was in school. “When we were in school, we had imagined the experiences which university life has to offer. But now, we are just opening our laptop and studying from PPTs,” she said.

PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) SK Tomar, said, “Apart from curriculum learning, students missed out on the all-round exposure which they get on campus. Interactions with the professors and academia were missing. They also couldn’t meet students from other disciplines. We will try to compensate for the loss once the pandemic ends,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP