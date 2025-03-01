Panjab University gets 5-crore boost for disabled-friendly infra

Centre has approved first instalment of ₹5.22 crore of the requested ₹54 crore by Panjab University to enhance accessibility infrastructure across campus and ensuring a barrier-free environment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) under the Scheme for Implementation of Persons with Disabilities Act (SIPDA). In December 2023, the Equal Opportunity Cell for Persons with Disabilities (EOC-PwDs)of Panjab University, Chandigarh, had initiated a comprehensive accessibility audit that identified key areas for improvement, laying the groundwork for the effective utilisation of the SIPDA grant to implement targeted upgrades across the campus. (File)

The approved amount will used for constructing ramps, installing elevators, tactile pathways, accessible restrooms and to ensure other essential facilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty, staff and visitors with disabilities. Work on the proposed accessibility enhancements is expected to commence soon and a detailed plan to ensure timely execution is already in motion.This move aligns with the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive educational ecosystem and adhering to the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

In December 2023, the Equal Opportunity Cell for Persons with Disabilities (EOC-PwDs) had initiated a comprehensive accessibility audit that identified key areas for improvement, laying the groundwork for the effective utilisation of the SIPDA grant to implement targeted upgrades across the campus.

Speaking on the development, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “This first instalment marks a milestone in our journey toward making education accessible to all. Building on the insights from the December 2023 accessibility audit spearheaded by our EOC-PwDs, we are committed to ensure that every individual, regardless of physical challenges, can thrive in an environment that supports their aspirations. We are grateful to the Government of India for this initial support under the SIPDA scheme and look forward to realising the full vision of our ₹54 crore proposal.”

Box

Grant has been approved by central government under Scheme for Implementation of Persons with Disabilities Act (SIPDA). The scheme was implemented by the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (DEPwD), ministry of social justice and empowerment, provides financial assistance to institutions to create accessible infrastructure. The sanctioned amount will be used for constructing ramps, installing elevators, making tactile pathways, building accessible restrooms