Panjab University gets new DUI

Professor VR Sinha from the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, has been appointed as the dean of university instructions (DUI) with effect from February 1 for a period of one year.

“He was posted as dean research for a period of nine months and has more than 25 years of teaching experience, with over 100 research papers to his credit. He has around 18 students under his guidance for PhD,” the university release stated.

The university also announced the appointment of professor Rajesh Gill of the department of sociology as dean research from February 1 for a period of one year or till she attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.

“She has more than 33 years of teaching experience and has published 95 research articles on various themes. She has to her credit six books and 14 PhD research guidance. She has served as a member of the syndicate and the senate for many years. She also remained president of the Panjab University Teachers’ Association for three terms in a row,” an official statement added.