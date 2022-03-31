Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University grants scholarships to 836 students

The scholarships were awarded to Panjab University students under the categories means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child and AIDS/cancer patients
Panjab University awarded scholarships to 836 students. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 31, 2022 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The College Development Council, Panjab University, granted scholarships to 836 eligible students under five different categories for the 2020-21 session.

The scholarships were approved during a meeting held under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. These were awarded under the categories means-cum-merit, physically disabled, sports, single girl child and AIDS/cancer patients. No application was received under the youth welfare and transgender categories.

A CDC committee also granted honorarium of 3,000 to 67 nodal officers for 2020-2021 session and 62 nodal officers for 2021-2022 session.

The committee also cleared a sum of 57,136 as fee concession for college teachers’ wards enrolled in PU’s self-financing courses in the 2021-2022 session.

