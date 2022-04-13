Panjab University hikes dearness allowance by 7%

Panjab University has enhanced the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees from the existing 196% to 203%.

The 7% hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2022. The decision was communicated to the heads of PU departments and branches on Tuesday by the university’s finance and development officer (FDO). Prior to this, the varsity had enhanced the DA from 189% to 196% in November.

The communication stated that in reference to the central government notification dated April 7, and in pursuance of the authorisation given by the board of finance (BoF) and duly approved by the syndicate and the senate in 2014, the competent authority had approved to enhance the DA from the existing 196% to 203%.

The enhancement will also be applicable to PU pensioners, and employees working on temporary, contract and daily wage basis to whom the payment of DA was earlier sanctioned by the varsity. It will be added to the salaries of April, payable in May, and the arrears will be made in due course of time.