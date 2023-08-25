Panjab University beefs up security after student parties’ clash

After a brawl broke out between Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and other student parties at Panjab University (PU) Student Centre on Wednesday, varsity authorities have beefed up security on the campus. Although the UT administrations is yet to announce the final dates for PU Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections, they are likely to be held in the second week of September.

Chandigarh police and Panjab University security staff checking vehicles at the varsity’s entry gate on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT )

Varsity security chief Vikram Singh said that patrolling on the campus has been intensified. “We are extending the working hours of the security staff. In the evenings, extra security will be deployed outside places such as the Sarojini Hall and other girls’ hostels. The contestants are most active in campaigning from 6 pm to 10 pm as elections draw near and we will keep a vigil during these hours.” He added that the security staff will get overtime benefits.

Security officials said that sticks, rods and bottles of alcohol are being confiscated during checking at PU gates. On Wednesday, a surprise checking was also organised near the PU library and outsiders found there were taken to the PU police post.

Around 65 security personnel are deployed in each of the three shifts and are responsible for 20 hostels and 78 departments on the campus. PU authorities said that although they are working on recruiting more personnel, extra staff is unlikely to be deployed for the elections as of now.

Singh said that around 20 new CCTV cameras have also been procured by the varsity on rent to be set up in north and south campuses. The tent area in North campus where campaigning is concentrated will be kept under constant vigil through these cameras.

The UT police are also intensifying patrolling and personnel have been deployed at crucial spots, including the Student Centre. Deputy superintendent of police (central) Gurmukh Singh held a review meeting on the campus on Wednesday. Officials said that over 50 cops are deployed at the varsity.

In an all-party statement against Wednesday’s incident, Students of India (SOI), Punjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar and Students For Society (SFS) said that they had asked the Aam Aadmi Party assembly member a question and it was wrong of his security staff to manhandle students.

Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) president Bhupinder Singh said, “If any MLA, MP or other political figure backing any student party comes to the campus, we will gherao him or her as the rules do not allow outsiders inside the campus during elections.”

INSO donates washing machines to PU hostels

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) donated 10 washing machines and 11 sanitary pad vending units worth ₹3 lakh for the PU hostels.

INSO PU in-charge Rajat Nain said this was a part of their manifesto and such practical donations are the best way of reaching out to the students. He added that the party had also helped in providing study material to the toppers under its scholarship scheme.