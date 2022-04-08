Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas
chandigarh news

Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas

There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University departments who have been unable to return to India since the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year
Afghani students who are awaiting visas to return to India for their education are likely to receive help from Panjab University, (HT File)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

With Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University (PU) awaiting visas to resume their studies in India, a special committee constituted by the varsity has recommended that departments be asked to extend online education for them.

The recommendations are, however, subject to the approval of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. The development comes after the varsity received updates from the students on their visa status.

Afghan students found themselves at the short end of the stick after the resumption of offline classes as a number of them are still awaiting visas to come to India.

There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and have been unable to return to India since the country’s takeover by the Taliban last year.

Still uncertain about the timeline of their return, students have expressed disappointment about missing out on their education and requested online lectures until their visas are sorted.

Sahar Noor, 24, a student of PU’s University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS), said, “We are uncertain about the issuance of visas and are losing out academically. We know it is not in the hands of the university, but they should help us through online mode.”

Abdul Monir Kakar, a representative of Afghan students in Chandigarh, meanwhile, said, “This will be a kind gesture by the varsity authorities to help the students stuck in Afghanistan. Students will not suffer academically. We are hopeful that the university takes a final call soon on this matter.”

A meeting of foreign student advisers of affiliated colleges was also held at the varsity on Tuesday. During the meeting, it was revealed that there is only one college where Afghan students have not been able to return to India so far. It is learnt that the college is helping those students through online teaching.

Dar Ovais

Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

