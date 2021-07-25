Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panjab University prof granted five patents in 2020-21
chandigarh news

Panjab University prof granted five patents in 2020-21

Indu Pal Kaur, chairperson of Panjab University’s pharmaceutical institute, has nine Indian and one US granted patents to her credit in total
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 01:09 AM IST
She now has the maximum patent applications among Panjab University professors. (HT File Photo)

Indu Pal Kaur, chairperson of Panjab University’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), has been granted five patents during the 2020-21 academic session.

Now, she has the most patent applications among PU professors. The varsity, in its official communiqué released on Saturday, said, “In total, she has nine Indian and one US granted patents to her credit and has filed 20 overall. Emphasis of her work lies on industrial and clinical translation.”

“Such addition to intellectual property and licensing portfolio adds prestige to UIPS and PU and fetches high scores for the university under various ranking systems,” the varsity stated.

Kaur has been named among the top 2% most cited world scientists in pharmacy and pharmacology category across the globe as per Stanford University, USA, based on her career long citation impact.

